Car enthusiasts drawn to Bob Harris Jr. show in Orange

Athol Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE — Despite gray skies, the Bob Harris Jr. Memorial Harvest Car Show’s sea of vibrant paint jobs lit up Orange on Sunday. The event, held at the Orange Municipal Airport in honor of longtime show organizer and car enthusiast Bob Harris Jr., drew a wide variety of cars and trucks of all ages. One hour into the show, around 75 to 100 vehicles were in attendance with more continuing to arrive, according to Bob’s widow and current event organizer Pam Harris.

