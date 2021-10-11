CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros dismiss sign-stealing implications by Chisox pitcher

Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP)The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark. ”He can say what he wants to say,” Astros manager...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
FanSided

Watch White Sox fans erupt after Jose Altuve hit by pitch (Video)

Chicago White Sox fans were ecstatic when Carlos Rodon plunked Jose Altuve on the shoulder in Game 4. The Astros appear destined for the ALCS, but not before Jose Altuve had to wear one on the shoulder. The Houston second baseman has been the victim of inside pitches all season. And when he does end up wearing one on the road, the crowd generally loves it.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Jeff Luhnow
Person
Ryan Tepera
FanSided

Astros get brutal injury update on Lance McCullers before ALCS

The Houston Astros are ALCS-bound but they may have to face the loaded Red Sox lineup without Lance McCullers Jr. in the rotation. Lance McCullers Jr. got the ball for the Houston Astros as the Game 4 starter in the eventual series-clinching win for the club over the White Sox. Outside of a solo home run given up to Gavin Sheets, the right-handed hurler looked good with just the one earned run over four innings, this after allowing four hits and no runs in 6.2 innings in Game 1.
MLB
FanSided

Jose Altuve’s ridiculous slide proves he’s a gymnast in his spare time (Video)

Jose Altuve had an epic slide into home plate for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. The Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox are battling in Game 1 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park, except right now it’s not much of a battle. The game is unraveling quickly for the White Sox, while everything is going right for the Astros. Houston’s second baseman Jose Altuve had an incredible slide into home plate that resulted in him completely avoiding Chicago’s catcher Yasmani Grandal.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chisox#Ap#The Houston Astros#The Al Division Series#The White Sox#Major League Baseball
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
MLB
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

ALCS: When do the Red Sox play the Astros?

BOSTON — The Red Sox have eliminated their two biggest division rivals - the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays - from the playoffs thus far. Now, the Sox will take on the Houston Astros, Alex Cora’s old team, in the American League Championship Series after the Astros took down the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Chicago Tribune

Carlos Correa loves Chicago — and deep-dish pizza — so would the Cubs target the Houston Astros shortstop in free agency? It doesn’t appear likely.

An unexpected day off Monday thanks to a rainy forecast meant Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa spent most of his time in the team hotel. While he focused on relaxing and resting in preparation for Tuesday’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, Correa made sure his day included eating deep-dish pizza. “Every time I come to Chicago, I’ve got to have ...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Astros pitcher Kendall Graveman returns from paternity leave

Astros reliever Kendall Graveman returned from paternity leave and was reinstated before Thursday’s game against the Rays. Graveman was placed on the paternity list Tuesday. His last outing was Saturday in Oakland, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings but allowed an inherited runner to score, which tied the game and gave him a blown save. Graveman ranks second among American League relievers in opponent batting average (.176), third in opponent OPS (.528), third in ERA (1.67) and eighth in WHIP (0.96).
MLB
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Astros face renewed sign-stealing charge

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. The Astros are facing renewed suspicions over sign stealing two years after being punished by the league for a scandal during their 2017 World Series run. White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied Sunday night that Houston may have been stealing signs...
MLB
coveringthecorner.com

Astros accused of sign stealing

White Sox - Astros postponed by weather. Weather-permitting, the series resumes today. Louis Sockalexis was believed to be the first acknowledged Native American to play in the major leagues. Cleveland Indians 2022 salary cap table, including breakdowns of salaries, bonuses, incentives, cap figures, dead money and more. Around the League.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: Anyone up for a players referendum on Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa? Here’s how it might work.

Tony La Russa will be back as Chicago White Sox manager if he wants, though he insisted after their playoff exit Tuesday it’s up to management and players to let him know they want him back. Of course, none of them really has a vote. The only one who does is Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, the one who hired La Russa in the first place. Does anyone really believe Reinsdorf is going to get rid of La ...
MLB
Birmingham Star

Pitchers' duel expected as White Sox, Astros meet in Game 2

Two pitchers who have demonstrated a liking for the postseason spotlight match up Friday afternoon when the Houston Astros look to go up 2-0 over the visiting Chicago White Sox in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was the star of Houston's 6-1 triumphin...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Tim Anderson and José Abreu on what’s next for the Chicago White Sox after their exit in the ALDS: ‘We’ve got the pieces. It’s just a matter of it being our time.’

Tim Anderson doesn’t think the Chicago White Sox are too far from achieving their goals. “We’ve got the pieces,” the All-Star shortstop said Thursday during a conference call. “It’s just a matter of it being our time. Right now wasn’t our time and we understand that. So we’ve just got to go back to the drawing board, come back again next year and hopefully it will be our time. And hopefully ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy