Military security firm Ghost Robotics has built a mechanical dog capable of carrying a remote-controlled rifle on its back.The Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR) is comprised of a 6.5mm Creedmore rifle from weapons company SWORD International combined with the quadruped unmanned ground vehicle from the robotics firm.First seen at the US Army’s annual convention in Washington DC, as reported by The Drive, this is apparently one of the first systems like these with an actual weapon attached.It is unclear how much ammunition the gun contains, and how difficult it might be to reload. Ghost Robotics says that the robot dog...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO