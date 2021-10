Things might get worse before they get better for this Steelers offensive line, and in Green Bay, the primary pass-rusher to worry about is veteran Preston Smith. Smith, at 6 feet 5, 265 pounds, is a lot to handle coming off the edge. He’s the only Packer with a full sack so far this season, and was credited with three quarterback hits last week against San Francisco. Smith also is tied for the team lead with seven pressures, and is just two years removed from a 12-sack campaign. The Packers need even more out of him in the absence of Za’Darius Smith, who hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a back injury.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO