Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix-Area Deputy Beaten by Suspect Succumbs to Injuries

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix sheriff's deputy who suffered grave injuries at the hands of a man he had just arrested died Monday, authorities said. Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz succumbed to injuries he suffered on Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement. Penzone's announcement came after a media briefing earlier in the day where he said Ruiz's family had decided to remove him from life support.

