When Bimini Bon Boulash remembers their first queer experience, they don’t think of awkward kisses or that first pair of false eyelashes. Instead, they recall standing outside a cinema in Great Yarmouth at the age of 14 and seeing a queer-presenting person for the first time. “They dressed to the nines in leopard-print jeans and a leather jacket with studs and spikes and bleached blonde hair and I’d never seen anyone in the flesh like that,” the drag queen tells me, a note of reverence in their voice. “To see someone that was a couple of years older than me...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO