CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ron Howard

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

In 'The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,' out Oct. 12, the brothers will detail their family story of navigating and surviving life as sibling child actors. Ron Howard Says ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Critics “Looking at Political Thematics” That Aren’t Central to Story. The director of the Netflix film starring...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Ron Howard Recalls Working With The Late Johnny Cash

Ron Howard reminded fans of a very cool experience he had as a child with a recent tweet. Ron is feeling very nostalgic as his memoir titled The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family is about to come out on Oct. 12. In the book, he opened up about working with the late Johnny Cash. This was even before Ron was cast as a child star on The Andy Griffith Show!
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Ron Howard blames his hair loss on anxiety over Henry Winkler becoming more popular on Happy Days

In his new memoir with brother Clint Howard, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, the actor/director detailed how he developed a stress-induced skin condition that resulted in his hair "falling out in alarming clumps" during the early years of Happy Days. "It did not escape my notice that as the season went on, the Fonz was getting more and more screen time," Howard writes. "I didn't handle my stress particularly well. I probably would have benefited from seeing a psychotherapist … Instead, I kept everything inside." Howard stresses his anxiety was over the Fonz, not Henry Winkler.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Carl Reiner
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Clint Howard
Person
Mel Brooks
Parade

Ron and Clint Howard Talk Growing Up in Hollywood, New Book The Boys and a Happy Days Softball Team

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News-Virginian

Showbiz lives: Ron and Clint Howard on their breezy, brotherly Hollywood memoir

"Clint, you're sideways." "Well, I either have to be sideways or upside down. What's better?" "Sideways," says Ron Howard, steady helmsman of about 30 features and documentaries. Brother Clint Howard, five years his junior and proud owner of more than 250 acting credits, nods with something like satisfaction. His image on the screen remains sideways, and his older sibling allows the slightest of smiling head shakes — a silent "That's my brother."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Release Memoir#Are N T Central To Story#Cbs#General News
TODAY.com

Ron Howard and Clint Howard talk about their new memoir

In their new book “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family,” former child actors (and brothers) Ron and Clint Howard open up about their unique childhood. Joining TODAY to talk about it, Ron says, “In a way, this is kind of a survival story.” Of their mother, Clint says, “She was a dynamic woman.”Oct. 12, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Best Life

Ron Howard Says "Happy Days" Pressure Caused These Physical Symptoms

Ron Howard is known primarily as a director these days, but when he started his career way back in the late 1950s at the age of five, Howard was a child actor. His first major role came as Opie on The Andy Griffith Show, which ran from 1960 to 1968. A few years later, he landed another iconic character: Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. But, while Howard was already quite used to being on TV sets, appearing on the series was still stressful for the young actor. In his new memoir, Howard shares that the beginning of Happy Days' run took such a toll of him that he experienced physical symptoms in response to the pressure, particularly as it pertained to one co-star.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Roger Ebert

Chicago Humanities Festival to Present Ron and Clint Howard in Conversation with Chaz Ebert

The 2021 Chicago Humanities Festival (CHF), which kicked off on September 25th and runs through Thursday, December 9th, has plenty of unmissable events scheduled throughout the fall (click here for the full list of events). Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and fan-favorite actor Clint Howard will be in conversation with film producer and RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert at 7pm CT on Wednesday, October 13th, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St. (reserve your tickets here). The brothers rose to fame on popular shows of the 1960s and 70s like "Happy Days," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "Gentle Ben." At CHF, they chat about their new dual memoir The Boys, in which they reflect on the importance of family and share memories of their extraordinary childhood spent on sound stages, hanging out with Hollywood legends like Andy Griffith, and working with trained bears. They’ll also dig deeper, examining the industry with the perspective of life experience behind them.
CHICAGO, IL
pbs.org

How “The Boys” Ron & Clint Howard Survived Child Stardom

We turn to two Hollywood brothers who made their names in some of America's best-loved family classics. Ron and Clint Howard were the child stars of hit shows like "Happy Days" and "Gentle Ben." You might not know Clint as well as Ron, but both had successful performing careers. Despite that, it's their decades of brotherhood that they've chosen to celebrate in their new joint memoir "The Boys."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Review: Ron and Clint Howard reveal Hollywood success story

“The Boys,” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)“What was it like growing up on TV?” That’s the question, along with the death of their father in 2017, that prompted Ron Howard and his brother, Clint, to co-write a memoir of their childhood. “The Boys” is exactly what you’d expect from the big brother who played Opie Taylor and Richie Cunningham and his younger sibling, most famous as a child actor for his three-year role opposite a bear in “Gentle Ben.” It’s wholesome, earnest and contains just enough tidbits about Mayberry and “Happy Days” to satisfy ardent fans.The bothers...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy