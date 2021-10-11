Myers explains why he hasn't discussed KD interview with Draymond
Draymond Green's offseason interview with Kevin Durant made waves on social media, and had many believing it would be a topic of conversation within the Warriors organization. However, president of basketball operations Bob Myers told reporters on Warriors Media Day that he hadn't seen the interview -- he had, of course, heard about it -- and that it had no bearing on Green's standing with the organization.www.nbcsports.com
