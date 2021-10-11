CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Myers explains why he hasn't discussed KD interview with Draymond

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraymond Green's offseason interview with Kevin Durant made waves on social media, and had many believing it would be a topic of conversation within the Warriors organization. However, president of basketball operations Bob Myers told reporters on Warriors Media Day that he hadn't seen the interview -- he had, of course, heard about it -- and that it had no bearing on Green's standing with the organization.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Brian Scalabrine
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant’s 1-word reaction to Isiah Thomas’ Kyrie Irving take

NBA legend Isiah Thomas recently claimed that the Brooklyn Nets “will not win the championship” without Kyrie Irving. Kevin Durant, for his part, couldn’t agree more. On social media, Durant made sure to let everyone know how he feels after Thomas and former Nets guards Kenny Anderson and Sherman Douglas showed their support to Irving. Thomas, in particular, had nothing but praises for Kyrie and his impact to the game that people often overlook. In response, KD simply said “Factory” and “Fact.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kd#Warriors Media Day#Sxm#Nba Radio#Finals#The Oakland A
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant 'Wouldn't Lose Sleep' If Nets Traded Kyrie Irving, Says Stephen A. Smith

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant reportedly wouldn't voice opposition if the team's front office tries to trade guard Kyrie Irving because of his potential unavailability for the 2021-22 NBA season. Nets general manager Sean Marks announced Tuesday the franchise wouldn't allow Irving to take part in practices or games "until...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Metta World Peace Explains Why Draymond Green Isn't On His Best Defenders List: "Back In The Day It Was Impossible For A 6'6 Guy To Play Power Forward If You Wasn't Thick"

Draymond Green is considered one of the best defenders of his generation and one of the foremost defenders in the league today. Green has been playing high-level defense for almost his entire career and is considered crucial to the Golden State Warriors. Green entered the league in 2012 as a...
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Draymond Green says he won't push Golden State Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins to get COVID-19 v...

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green said Thursday that he does not feel like it's his place to push the COVID-19 vaccine on teammate Andrew Wiggins. Speaking for the first time since training camp began, Green made it clear that even as a leader of the Warriors, he is not going to use his influence to try to convince Wiggins, who to this point has been hesitant, to get vaccinated.
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond says provocative KD podcast non-issue for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green said he believes nothing has changed in his relationship with the Warriors front office, which he publicly criticized last month when hosting a podcast with former teammate Kevin Durant as the guest. Both Green and Durant, who engaged in a very public quarrel in November...
NBA
NBC Sports

Draymond says he won't tell Wiggins to get COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO – As each passing day without accepting a COVID-19 vaccine brings Andrew Wiggins closer to sitting out home games, anxious Warriors fans are hoping someone, some way, somehow, can persuade him to join his vaccinated teammates. Wiggins will not, however, be subjected to an intervention from his most...
NBA
Sportico

Kevin Durant, Boardroom Partner with NBA Top Shot

Kevin Durant will create NBA Top Shot moments as part of a wide-ranging deal between the NBA star’s business arm and Dapper Labs. Boardroom, the media brand co-founded by Durant and Rich Kleiman, will develop educational and behind-the-scenes material around digital collectibles and Top Shot specifically as part of a two-year deal. Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures, Boardroom’s parent company, was already an investor in Dapper Labs. “There is nobody on this planet with a bigger basketball IQ than Kevin, and Kevin being able to really engage in terms of things like his favorite highlights, being able to do things with his own...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy