It’s a soggy close to our work week. While we will have periods of dry time today, still keep the rain gear handy. Showers and storms will be off and on from the morning into the evening. Heavy rain fell overnight and early Friday morning. 24-hour rainfall estimates that some locations have received over 2″ of rainfall. Since midnight, Indianapolis has already recorded 0.81″ of rain. The record for today’s date is 1.14″ in Indianapolis. With plenty of more rain to come later, we could possibly be in for a record breaking day.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO