Walmart to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Texas

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh9vl_0cNv0RTR00
WalMart to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Texas Photo credit GettyImages

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with Walmart to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in areas with lower rates. Through Monday, the state said about 71.5% of Texans 12 and older have received one dose of the vaccine; 62.7% are fully vaccinated.

Over the next two weeks, DSHS will host "pop-up" vaccination events outside 18 WalMart stores in rural areas and urban zip codes with lower rates.

"COVID-19 is still around," says Dr. Kay Jarrett, a pediatrician in Dallas. "Getting this vaccine will help to prevent serious illness."

"What we know is the vaccine is safer than getting COVID both for youth as well as the people they're around," says Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician and member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

In Dallas County, the Department of State Health Services says 61.9% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated; 67.4% of Tarrant County residents are fully vaccinated; 79.2% of Collin County residents are fully vaccinated; 71.6% of Denton County residents are vaccinated.

Smith says additional evidence has shown the vaccine is safe and effective, saying doctors no longer must rely on people involved in initial trials. She says people have been able to upload any side-effects to an online portal.

"I, as well as so many of my pediatric colleagues and physician colleagues, was thrilled when the vaccine was approved for children 12 and up partly because I have three teenagers. We were in line the first Saturday we could be to get them vaccinated," Smith says.

People can find more information and sites the vaccination is available at covidvaccine.texas.gov .

Monday, the Department of State Health Services says hospitals in Texas had 6,211 COVID-19 patients, down from 13,200 a month ago.

KRLD News Radio

Denton COVID numbers headed back down

Public health officials in Denton County are optimistic about their latest COVID-19 trends. "The seven-day average of COVID-19 percentage continues to decline," said Denton County Public Health Director Dr. Matt Richardson. "It's not as rapid of a decline as we would like in the last two or three days." Dr....
DENTON COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

Fort Worth Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker announced that both she and her husband David have tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released earlier today on Twitter, Parker said: "I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19, having received the Pfizer vaccine in April. I am thankfully only experiencing mild symptoms from this breakthrough case."
FORT WORTH, TX
The city of Dallas' plan to combat domestic violence

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Monday unveiled a new plan for combating domestic violence in the city. Under the plan, which will be monitored by the City Council's Public Safety Committee, the Dallas Police Department will:. 1. Increase the number of domestic...
DALLAS, TX
Texas abortion ban is back for now

A federal judge blocked Texas from enforcing its ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy Wednesday and just two days later an appeals court brought it back. According to the Texas Tribune, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily allowed Senate Bill 8, a near-total abortion ban, to be enforced again late Friday. The ban will remain in effect until at least Oct. 12, when the Department of Justice is expected to reply to the ruling, said NPR.
TEXAS STATE
