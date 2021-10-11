WalMart to host pop-up vaccine clinics across Texas Photo credit GettyImages

The Texas Department of State Health Services is working with Walmart to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in areas with lower rates. Through Monday, the state said about 71.5% of Texans 12 and older have received one dose of the vaccine; 62.7% are fully vaccinated.

Over the next two weeks, DSHS will host "pop-up" vaccination events outside 18 WalMart stores in rural areas and urban zip codes with lower rates.

"COVID-19 is still around," says Dr. Kay Jarrett, a pediatrician in Dallas. "Getting this vaccine will help to prevent serious illness."

"What we know is the vaccine is safer than getting COVID both for youth as well as the people they're around," says Dr. Valerie Smith, a pediatrician and member of the Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force.

In Dallas County, the Department of State Health Services says 61.9% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated; 67.4% of Tarrant County residents are fully vaccinated; 79.2% of Collin County residents are fully vaccinated; 71.6% of Denton County residents are vaccinated.

Smith says additional evidence has shown the vaccine is safe and effective, saying doctors no longer must rely on people involved in initial trials. She says people have been able to upload any side-effects to an online portal.

"I, as well as so many of my pediatric colleagues and physician colleagues, was thrilled when the vaccine was approved for children 12 and up partly because I have three teenagers. We were in line the first Saturday we could be to get them vaccinated," Smith says.

People can find more information and sites the vaccination is available at covidvaccine.texas.gov .

Monday, the Department of State Health Services says hospitals in Texas had 6,211 COVID-19 patients, down from 13,200 a month ago.

