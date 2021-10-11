As Carson stench wafts across L.A., officials promise solution soon

City of Carson and Los Angeles County officials discuss the foul odor lingering over the City of Carson on Oct. 11, 2021. Photo credit City of Carson Facebook page

After more than a week of investigations, the foul order lingering over Carson continues - and more than 1,000 people in cities across the area want to know what officials are going to do about it.

On Monday, the city of Carson will hold a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the issue, and share the steps investigators will be taking next.

Over the weekend, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and Los Angeles County of Public Works said their investigations have found that the smell is likely coming from elevated levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) near the Dominguez channel, along Avalon Boulevard.

“Depending on the concentration levels, hydrogen sulfide [gas] can be dangerous to your health,” city officials said in a statement. “However, even low concentrations of H2S can cause headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting.”

Both departments determined that the gas is coming from organic material that is drying out in the channel after being left on the banks during low tide.

Residents of several cities, including Carson, Long Beach, Wilmington and Gardena have complained about the smell, Dr. Jason Low, with the air quality management district, said in a Sunday update.

Why has it taken a week?

When asked why it has taken the investigating departments so long to narrow down and begin addressing the issue, L.A. County Public Works Director Mark Pestrella said all departments have been working since last week to determine the cause and location of the smell.

Typically, Pestrella said, this kind of issue will resolve on its own as weather brings rain and rain washes out the channel. But, in the drought, that has not happened, Pestrella said, adding that acting too fast could worsened the issue.

“I want the science to tell me what to do and not to guess. We could uncover this and actually get a worse smell to be honest with you...this has not been an issue of delayed response, it’s been an issue of trying to figure it out,” he said.

What are the next steps?

Pestrella's department is considering several solutions for ridding the Dominguez Channel of the organic material. The first would be to completely flush the water out of the channel, and hope that more material is not found.

“Two would be aerating the material or chlorinating it. But it’s a very large area, and it's very hard to chlorinate it,” Pestrella said. “So what we’re looking to do is knock down the hydrogen sulfide by introducing more oxygen into the water.”

He warned that in the coming days, residents may soon see a few dead birds in the area — an unsettling effect of the hydrogen sulfide making bugs in the area toxic for consumption.

“It’s a natural occurrence, but I want to get you ready,” Pestrella said.

Solutions and financial assistance

To avoid the effects of the gas, public health officials suggested that residents close doors and windows and turn their central air on if they have it.

Another option, according to Dr. Muntu Davis, is to turn on or purchase a HEPA filter with activated charcoal to help decrease the odor in the home. Davis suggested calling public health at 626-430-9821 for more help and information as the problem persists.

A declaration of nuisance has been issued to address the issue, according to L.A. Coutny Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell. She said soon resources will be available to help reimburse residents who can’t afford filters, and asked that residents keep an eye on updates from the department of public works (1-800-675-4357) and air quality management district (1-800-288-7664).