Three injured, suspect dead in Lancaster restaurant shooting

Photo credit Getty Images

A shooting at a Lancaster restaurant left a suspect dead and three people injured early Monday morning after what authorities believe may have been a hostage situation.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to the shooting shortly after midnight in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway.

Deputies confirmed a male suspect died at the scene but did not elaborate on what lead to his death.

The three victims – two men and one female – were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Deputy Trina Schrader told CBS LA. The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Police could not yet identify the shooter's motive.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.