Calling all fashionistas, the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator will be hosting a pop-up trunk show that will showcase various Fashion Incubator residency-designers. The he pop-up will take place at Lobo Mau (700 S. 6th St.) on October 21st from 4-8 pm. Guests will have the chance to shop and see looks of various designers incliding:

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO