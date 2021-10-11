The Nickname Finn Wittrock Gave To The American Horror Story Cast

American Horror Story is a beast of fluctuating quality. Asking someone if they’re watching AHS elicits several types of reaction. You get the “for my sins”, almost apologetic fan response which is completely where I’m at with it, trying to undermine my love for a show by slagging it off a bit too. You get the “oh, I watched the first few then gave up” lot, which is probably the majority of the world and you know what? Fair enough. And then you get the looks of disdain from the ones who’ve never watched and never will. But do you know where you can truly see the extent of varying American Horror Story opinion? IMDb. A lawless place of 10s and ones, and these are the top 10 highest rated episodes of American Horror Story according to IMDb.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO