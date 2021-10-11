CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Native American Day celebrated on Monday

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Monday is a day to honor the contributions of Native Americans.

National Native American Day is known as Indigenous People's Day in some parts of the country.

The influence of Native-American culture can be seen everywhere.

In many parts of the country, rivers, towns and other landmarks still bear names originally given by native tribes.

Indigenous people aided Europeans throughout the country's early developments, serving as teachers, guides and doctors.

Indigenous people have left an indelible mark of culture and traditions on the United States.

