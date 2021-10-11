CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Emma Corrin to Star in FX Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OAiyU_0cNux79h00

The Crown’ s Emma Corrin has lined up her next TV role.

The Emmy nominee will star in FX ’s limited series Retreat , from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play the lead role of Darby Hart, an amateur detective who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

Picked up to series in August, Retreat follows Darby Hart and 11 other guests who are invited by a reclusive billionaire to a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij, who co-created Netflix’s The OA , are writing the limited series and both will direct episodes. Marling will also play a key on-screen role in the series from FX Productions. The two executive produce along with Andrea Sperling ( Transparent ).

Corrin played Princess Diana in season four of Netflix’s The Crown and earned her first Emmy nomination for the role. (Her co-star Olivia Colman won the award for best actress in a drama series.) As has been the case for several other key roles in The Crown , Diana will be played by a different actress — Elizabeth Debicki — in the show’s final two seasons.

Corrin is currently filming an adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Netflix and has a role in the streamer’s Sandman series.

Deadline first reported the news.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Five Reasons Why Nicole Kidman Is So Effective in Mystery Crime Television Dramas

Nicole Kidman remains to be one of the most bankable actresses of her generation. The actress kicked off her career in the 1980’s in Australia. It did not take long before her name to resonate in the international box office. She scored back-to-back lead roles, and went on to win an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2003 for her role in the psychological drama film, The Hours. This might have been a premonition of what’s to come in her career. Even though Kidman has already starred in every role imaginable, it is evident that she shines in the mystery psychological thriller genre. This might be the reason why her three latest television projects, composed of the hit series, Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers, all center around this premise. Here are five reasons why Nicole Kidman is so effective in mystery psychological televisions dramas:
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brit Marling
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Zal Batmanglij
femalefirst.co.uk

Aidan Turner to star in new ITV drama The Suspect

ITV have commissioned a new drama, which is to be a psychological thriller titled 'The Suspect'. ITV have commissioned a new drama called 'The Suspect' starring 'Poldark' actor Aidan Turner. The drama - which is based on the best-selling debut novel of Michael Robotham - tells the story of Doctor...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Steve Carell to star in FX limited series The Patient from The Americans team

The Patient, consisting of 10 half-hour episodes, is from The Americans writers/executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields. According to Variety, The Patient is "described as a psychological thriller about psychotherapist Alexander Strauss (Carell), who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity." Carell will also serve as executive producer.
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Keira Knightley set to star in drama ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley has signed up to star in Matt Ruskin drama, ‘Boston Strangler’ for 20th Century Studios. Written and directed by Ruskin, the movie is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, told from the standpoint of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.
MOVIES
Primetimer

One of Us Is Lying is a Tropey Teen Drama Propelled by a Solid Mystery

Peacock’s One of Us Is Lying may be the most derivative teen drama ever produced — and that's saying something for a genre known for trafficking in tropes. The new series is absolutely dripping with homages to its predecessors, including a Gossip Girl-style digital troll, sepia-toned flashbacks that recall Freeform’s Cruel Summer, and more love triangles than you can shake a Beverly Hills, 90210 -shaped stick at. In fact, One of Us Is Lying’s entire premise is built on a tribute to John Hughes’ The Breakfast Club: on the first day of school, five high school students — a brain, an athlete, a princess, a criminal, and a basket case — are given detention, where they’re tasked with writing an essay reflecting on how they ended up in this situation.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Next Tv#Crown#Retreat#Fx Productions
HuffingtonPost

Kristen Stewart Shares Her Take On Emma Corrin's Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart has nothing but kind words for Emma Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana on “The Crown.”. Stewart, who plays the late Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming film, “Spencer,” said that she “loved” Corrin’s award-winning depiction, for which the actor won a Golden Globe. “I watched it probably...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bellamy Young To Co-Star In ABC Drama Series ‘Promised Land’

Former Scandal star Bellamy Young is returning to ABC as a lead opposite John Ortiz in Promised Land, a Latinx family drama starring Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. Young will play Margaret Honeycroft, a hotel magnate and longtime nemesis of vineyard owner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz). Ochoa stars as Veronica Sandoval, along with Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo, Mariel Molino as Camila Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos,...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

‘Shōgun’: FX Sets Cast & Director for the Limited Period Drama Series

Casting for FX’s Shōgun has begun as the network unveils a roster full of talent for the adaptation of James Clavell’s best-selling novel. The period drama will feature three leads, including newly cast Anna Sawai as Lady Mariko alongside previously announced stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis, who have been cast as Yoshii Toranaga and John Blackthorne.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

Retreat - Emma Corrin To Headline FX Limited Series

Coming off an award-winning turn as Princess Diana on Netflix’s The Crown, Emma Corrin has been tapped as the lead of Retreat, FX’s limited series from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play Darby Hart, the amateur sleuth at the center of a murder mystery set at a secluded retreat.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Bridgerton star reveals details of her new ITV drama

Bridgerton's Sabrina Bartlett has a new role to enjoy, and in news that will surprise no-one, her new cosy family drama for ITV is completely different to the Netflix series. Sabrina, who plays opera singer Siena Rosso in Bridgerton, stars as Mariette Larkin in ITV's upcoming The Darling Buds of May adaptation, The Larkins.
CELEBRITIES
republic-online.com

Claire Foy to star in Facebook drama

Claire Foy will play Sheryl Sandberg in a new drama about Facebook. The 37-year-old actress has signed up to play the organisation's Chief Operating Officer in 'Doomsday Tonight', which will be based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's book, 'An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination', as well as their work for the New York Times and articles by Andrew Marantz for The New Yorker.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Steve Carell to star in FX psychological thriller 'The Patient'

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Office and The Morning Show actor Steve Carell has signed on to star in a half-hour psychological thriller called The Patient. FX announced Thursday that it has ordered 10 episodes of the limited series from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative team behind the cable network's celebrated drama, The Americans.
MOVIES
E! News

Find Out Emma Corrin's Next Big TV Role Following The Crown

Watch: "The Crown": Emma Corrin & Josh O'Connor Talk Role Challenges. Gosh, we couldn't be more excited for Emma Corrin's next TV role. On Monday, Oct. 11, Deadline reported that the 25-year-old performer, who is nonbinary and uses they/she pronouns, has signed on to play the leading role in FX's next limited series, The Retreat. The new show, which comes from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, will feature Corrin as Darby Hart, a Gen Z amateur sleuth who tries to crack a murder mystery at an exclusive retreat.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Crown's Emma Corrin lines up new show as detective

Emma Corrin is set to lead upcoming mystery drama Retreat, from acclaimed The OA creators Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling. Having picked up a Golden Globe earlier this year for their performance as Princess Diana in The Crown, the actor has signed up to play Darby Hart, a "Gen Z amateur sleuth" in the new limited series.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Uzo Aduba to Host Netflix Book Club Series

Netflix is ready to talk books over coffee. The streamer announced Wednesday that they will launch Netflix Book Club, a book club where readers will hear about new books, films and series adaptations, as well as have exclusive access to each book’s adaptation process. Netflix will partner with Starbucks to bring the book club to life via a social series called But Have You Read the Book?  Uzo Aduba will serve as the inaugural host of the series and announce monthly book selections set to be adapted by the streamer. Aduba will also speak with the cast, creators and authors about the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

David Fincher Announces Surprise Netflix Documentary Film Series ‘Voir’

David Fincher is partnering with Netflix on “Voir,” a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema. Netflix, or at least, the Twitter account dedicated to its movies, had film fans buzzing on Tuesday after tweeting: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” Alas, that “something special” is not a third season of “Mindhunter” or a sequel to “Mank,” the director’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of “Citizen Kane.” Fincher, who is executive producing “Voir” with “The Empty Man” director David Prior, has disclosed very little about the upcoming project. Writer Drew McWeeny, who is working on the project, wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy