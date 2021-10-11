Emma Corrin to Star in FX Mystery Drama ‘Retreat’

The Crown’ s Emma Corrin has lined up her next TV role.

The Emmy nominee will star in FX ’s limited series Retreat , from The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Corrin will play the lead role of Darby Hart, an amateur detective who attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat.

Picked up to series in August, Retreat follows Darby Hart and 11 other guests who are invited by a reclusive billionaire to a dazzling, remote location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.

Marling and Batmanglij, who co-created Netflix’s The OA , are writing the limited series and both will direct episodes. Marling will also play a key on-screen role in the series from FX Productions. The two executive produce along with Andrea Sperling ( Transparent ).

Corrin played Princess Diana in season four of Netflix’s The Crown and earned her first Emmy nomination for the role. (Her co-star Olivia Colman won the award for best actress in a drama series.) As has been the case for several other key roles in The Crown , Diana will be played by a different actress — Elizabeth Debicki — in the show’s final two seasons.

Corrin is currently filming an adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover for Netflix and has a role in the streamer’s Sandman series.

Deadline first reported the news.