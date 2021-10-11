Orlando area Week 8 high school football scores and schedule

Diane Langmo’s 32nd year as Orangewood Christian’s girls volleyball coach has been successful and stressful. For the first time, she has her own daughters playing varsity volleyball for the state-ranked Rams. That makes for special moments mom will never forget. But it also means coach has three teenagers who aren’t afraid to complain about tortuous practices. “It has been much harder this ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 57 MINUTES AGO