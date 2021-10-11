Orlando area Week 8 high school football scores and schedule

View more in
Orlando, FL
Orangewood volleyball coach must answer to daughters while winning
Diane Langmo’s 32nd year as Orangewood Christian’s girls volleyball coach has been successful and stressful. For the first time, she has her own daughters playing varsity volleyball for the state-ranked Rams. That makes for special moments mom will never forget. But it also means coach has three teenagers who aren’t afraid to complain about tortuous practices. “It has been much harder this ...
UCF lands commitment from Lamar transfer Bless Harris
When considering his transfer destination, Lamar University offensive lineman Bless Harris was looking for one thing: A team that needed him. UCF ended up being that team as Harris announced his commitment via social media on Thursday. “The whole time I was looking for a place where I could make an immediate impact and also have fun winning games,” Harris told the Orlando Sentinel. “I felt UCF ...
SEC East showdown between Georgia, Kentucky highlights Week 7 in college football action
Two top 25 games including an SEC East showdown highlight Week 7: No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 25 Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) Noon Saturday, FOX The Buzz: Texas returns home hoping to bounce back from its demoralizing last-second loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns face an Oklahoma State team off to its best start since 2015. The Cowboys feature one of the best defenses in the Big ...
Orlando, FL
ABOUT
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
