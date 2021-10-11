CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Appleton Police report 'aggressive' deer attack

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
An "aggressive" deer attacked a person and dog last week, Appleton Police said Monday.

The reported attack was in the area of Linwood Park. The person and the dog had minor injuries.

The Appleton Police Department Humane Officer is working with the DNR to find "creative solutions" to address this issue.

In the meantime, authorities are asking the public to do the following:

-Please view wildlife from a distance.

-Keep dogs on leash.

-As a reminder please do not feed the wildlife in our parks.

-Do not pick up or touch wildlife.

-Stay alert, especially at dawn and dusk.

Please report any aggressive wildlife to Appleton Police at 920-832-5500. Appleton Police also said feeding deer is a violation of AC 3-117.

