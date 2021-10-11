George Strait, Willie Nelson performing at Moody Center's grand opening celebration

The new Moody Center announced its grand opening celebration will feature country music icon George Strait and special guests Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band on Friday, April 29, 2022.

The opening celebration—titled 'Strait from Moody Center'—will only be the second time the legendary Texas musicians will have shared a stage in their longstanding careers. The venue will pack in 15,000 fans for the rare show, which also happens to take place on ( one of ) Nelson's birthdays.

"I'm so glad I'll get to 'sing one with Willie' and I can't think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas," Strait said in a release. "Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band."

The long-awaited Moody Center has been under construction since 2019, but has already booked big-name shows like The Weeknd and Justin Bieber. It will replace the Frank Erwin Center, 1701 Red River Street.

"While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to the Lone Star State," Moody Center General Manager Jeff Nickler said. "George, Willie and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry. It doesn't get any bigger than this."

The "King of Country," who just finished up performing at both weekends of ACL, has earned the third-most certifications out of musicians across all genres and Nelson, who turns 89 next year, has been making music since Strait was born. Needless to say, the concert will go down in history. The show will open with San Marcos-native Randy Rogers Band.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., though American Express cardholders can purchase tickets starting Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.