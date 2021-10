Emmaus held the top spot in lehighvalleylive.com’s boys soccer rankings for the last couple weeks after the Green Hornets went unbeaten for the first 13 games this fall. Losses to both Whitehall and Downingtown West brought that run to halt, and allowed rival Parkland to jump to No. 1. The two Lehigh County rivals are set to play 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkland.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO