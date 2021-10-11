A day later, Bears praise Justin Fields' toughness while believing he avoided injury

(670 The Score) The Bears believe rookie quarterback Justin Fields is just fine after taking several big hits during the team's 20-9 win against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday.

In particular, Fields left for three plays during the second quarter after his left knee buckled awkwardly on a run. He returned and finished the game, with the Bears feeling confident a day later that he avoided an injury.

“I think that we saw what type of player he is in coming back in and how tough he is,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday while indicating Fields won't require further tests.

Named the Bears’ permanent starting quarterback last week, Fields went 12-of-20 for 111 yards and his first career touchdown pass Sunday.

Fields and the Bears (3-2) host the Packers (4-1) next Sunday at Soldier Field.