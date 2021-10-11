CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed: Jennifer Lopez Swears By This Luxe Outfit Color For Fall

Cover picture for the articleWhether or not a neutral, monochromatic outfit is a faux pas has remained one of fashion’s most contested hot button issues. The age-old debate goes something like this: Is a look void of vibrancy dull? Or, on the opposite end, does it represent the pinnacle of effortless glamour? Some fashion insiders, notably Anna Wintour, fall into the former camp (“Don’t wear all black,” she said in her 73 Questions video for Vogue, as she finds it “too gloomy” like funeral garb.). Others, however, proudly endorse an all-neutral look. For instance, Jennifer Lopez wore two brown outfits back to back in just one weekend. And since Lopez’s ensembles both utilized a rich mahogany color palette, as opposed to an inky black one, perhaps even the steadfast Wintour would approve.

