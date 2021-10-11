CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WIAA releases boys soccer playoff brackets

By Paul Lecker
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2021 WIAA boys soccer postseason brackets were announced on Sunday.

Play beings with Division 1 and 2 regional semifinals, and Division 3 and 4 regional quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Regional semifinals for Division 3 and 4 will be Thursday, Oct. 21, with regional finals in all four divisions on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Sectional semifinals will be played Thursday, Oct. 28, and finals on Saturday, Oct. 30, with the sectional champions moving on the to the 2021 WIAA State Boys Soccer Tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 4-6.

In the top half of the Division 1 Sectional 1 bracket, No. 4 Wausau West will host No. 5 D.C. Everest in a regional semifinal on Oct. 19.

In the Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket, No. 8 Merrill will be at No. 1 Pulaski and No. 4 Wausau East will host a No. 5 West De Pere in regional semifinals Oct. 19.

Mosinee and Medford earned first-round byes in Division 3 Sectional 1. Medford is the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Rhinelander, and Mosinee is the third seed and will be at home against No. 6 Shawano in regional semifinals Oct. 21.

In Division 4, Wausau Newman Catholic is the No. 7 seed in its half of the Sectional 1 bracket and will play a regional semifinal at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville on Oct. 21.

Northland Lutheran is the No. 9 seed in the same bracket and will play a regional quarterfinal at No. 8 Barron on Oct. 19, with the winner moving on to a regional semifinal at No. 1 seed Washburn/Bayfield on Oct. 21.

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues.

