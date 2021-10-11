Madison Public Library announces first Native American Storyteller-in-Residence
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Public Library on Monday announced its latest Storyteller-in-Residence is the first Native American to take on the role. Andi Cloud, a Ho-Chunk Nation storyteller and tribal member, will kick off her residency program Monday coinciding with Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Her three-month residency, titled ““Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life” will end Dec. 18.www.channel3000.com
