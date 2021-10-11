CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move It Monday – Benefits of Yoga

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is Move It Monday and we are talking with Abbey Garcia about the benefits of yoga and Yoga with Camperdown.

thegeorgeanne.com

Yoga Guide: Beginners Edition

Yoga instructor Melanie Sparrow of Statesboro’s only women-focused gym, EMPOWhER by 180 Fitness, is here to guide you in the right direction. EMPOWhER is the “women-focused only gym” in Statesboro, offering various amenities such as personal training and group fitness classes. Although EMPOWhER is exclusive to women, this doesn’t mean...
STATESBORO, GA
East Tennessean

Yoga on the Yard

On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., ETSU hosted Yoga on the Yard outside on the lawn of the Center for Physical Activity, concluding the celebration of National Yoga Month on campus. The event began with Franny Chung, a dual degree graduate student at ETSU, leading attendees...
WORKOUTS
unfspinnaker.com

The Benefits of Yoga

Take advantage of the group fitness yoga classes at the UNF wellness center, and embrace all the benefits that come along with attending yoga classes. According to Hopkins Medicine, yoga has many benefits backed by scientific studies. A common benefit most people recall is that yoga improves your strength and...
WORKOUTS
thegeorgeanne.com

Gallery: Moonlight Yoga at Armstrong

The Campus Recreation and Intramurals (CRI) department at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus hosted “Moonlight Yoga” outside the Student Union on Wed. Sept. 29. Students were treated to a guided, late night yoga class outdoors among nature. Moonlight yoga is one of the variety of events being offered this semester by...
YOGA
NBC4 Columbus

Yoga Teacher Training at LIT Life + Yoga

It’s been said that the foundation of being a great yoga teacher is being a great yoga student. And when the time comes for you to jump from one side of the mat to the front of a class, there’s a great place to study right here in Columbus. We...
COLUMBUS, OH
active.com

INDOOR: Yoga for Self Care

Discover how to use yoga poses and lyengar-inspired therapeutic techniques to relieve physical and mental stress, increase flexibility, balance and strength, enhance mind/body awareness and ability to relax. Taught in an easy-going, non-competitive atmosphere. suitable for all participants able to get to and from the floor. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED DURING THIS CLASS.
WORKOUTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Yoga, the purpose of body sculpting

Yoga is the enhancement of a balanced healthy regimen of postures to build and maintain a healthy body at any age and physical conditions to contend with unexpected injury. At least once a month, we practice “Body Sculpting” using 3- to 5-pound weights when initiating specific yoga postures. The weights are used to increase the flow of oxygenated blood to the organs and remove toxins stored in the body.
WORKOUTS
wspa.com

Fall Heath And Wellness

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”. As the world deals with a pandemic, staying healthy is more important than ever. That’s why fall wellness is all about taking pro-active steps that can help keep us safe and healthy. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, concierge physician and star of Bravo TV’s ‘Married to Medicine’, is here to share some timely tips and products which enable you to stay healthy during cold, flu & covid-19.
FITNESS
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Yoga Studio

The pandemic made isolation the status quo, keeping people inside and away from group fitness classes — and leaving those hoping to get more active in yoga with the option of, at best, interacting with their computers and following along with far-flung instructors. But if you passed the Arch grounds this past year, you may have spotted the bending and flexing participants at the Just Breathe STL events hosted by the Collective (1400 North Market Street; 314-200-5796) yoga studio. Founded by a group of Black yoga instructors, the Collective’s classes operate through a donation model, with participants paying what they can — and whether you’re at the Arch or the studio’s physical location in Old North St. Louis, it’s all about putting aside the chaos of the day, feeling the energy of your body and learning to just breathe. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
moline.il.us

Family Yoga in the Park

Bring the entire family to Peterson Park for a morning of Family Yoga! Family yoga is a great opportunity for families to experience how fun a yoga practice can be together! Families will learn some great reminders for each other about staying calm and releasing stress, as well as, exploring partner poses together as well as communicating with kindness.
MOLINE, IL
cityofsouthgate.org

Virtual Yoga

FREE Virtual Yoga on Mondays & Wednesdays from 8:15 AM to 9:00 AM. Zoom Virtual Class Meeting ID: 851.895.54692 *No registration required. Yoga virtual GRATIS los lunes y miercoles de 8:15 a.m. a 9:00 a.m. ID de la reunio´n: 851.895.54692 * No es necesario registrarse.
SOUTH GATE, CA
LiveScience

What is hot yoga?

Yoga is a spiritual and physical exercise that originated in India over 5,000 years ago, but what is hot yoga? Most people may be familiar with the standard practice of yoga. According to research conducted by Yoga Alliance in 2016, a survey estimated that 36 million Americans practice some form of yoga. That was up from 20.4 million in 2012.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

AM Yoga at PCC

A great way to wind down. Focuses on improving your balance and flexibility, while at the same time reducing stress. For beginning and intermediate levels.
MURFREESBORO, TN
cbslocal.com

Eye On Detroit - Citizen Yoga

After struggling with her own mental health, coupled with the loss of her sister who took her own life, Citizen founder Kacee Must began a search for meaning. Seeking answers and purpose, Kacee packed up and went to India to spend 3 years living at a formal academy studying Vedanta philosophy. A lifelong practitioner of Yoga, it wasn’t until the academy needed someone to lead the daily 30-minute Yoga session that Kacee stepped into the role of the teacher, and discovered she was born to teach. Upon returning to Detroit, Kacee started Citizen Yoga in 2013 with a mission to improve mental health and prevent suicide, offering yoga as a tool for handling the stresses of life, as inspired by her sister, Miya. Citizen is grounded in tradition, and is focused on alignment of body, mind and intellect. Always a student, Kacee embraces all schools of yoga, building upon her deep Vedanta foundation finding truth in different traditions, methodologies, and lenses such as Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda. Kacee brings to Citizen, and her teaching, the unique gift of helping you redirect your mind to gain insight through asana.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Yoga with Larry

Gentle yoga for seniors that is suitable for beginning to intermediate level. You must be able to lie down and stand up without assistance for this class. Mats are provided or you may bring your own. Cost: $10/ month. Limit 25. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
geauganews.com

Lunchtime Yoga in the Park

If your lunchtime routine feels a little drab these days, let’s liven it up again with the holistic practice of lunchtime yoga!. Registration is now open for Lunchtime Yoga in the Park with Darlene Kelbach from Fairmount Center for the Arts on Thursdays, October 14, 21 and 28, from noon to 1 p.m. at The West Woods.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 15. Meets in Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN

