KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man faces assault charges after he hit a pregnant woman and kicked her in the stomach on Sunday. James Erwin White, 39, will appear in court for an arraignment on October 18 where he will face assault and public intoxication charges. According to court records, he approached Cricket Wireless on Broadway while smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet on Oct. 10.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO