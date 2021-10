Facing into an unexpectedly bright sun on a day that turned out not to be rainy but was thick with humidity, Joy Oladokun and her five-piece backing band must not have been all that comfortable as they played the first set on ACL Fest's largest stage Friday afternoon. If they were sweating, though, you sure couldn't tell from their performance — cool, confident, strong and assured.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO