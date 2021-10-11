CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

kanw.com
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The final price tag for a settlement reached by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a former campaign spokesman is now $150,000. The latest round of payments to settle accusations of harassment are being disclosed in a mandatory campaign finance report that the Democrat's campaign filed Monday. The staffer had said Lujan Grisham dropped water on his crotch and then grabbed his crotch during a 2018 campaign staff meeting prior to her election. The twice-annual report on campaign spending and contributions will shed some light on efforts to reelect or defeat Lujan Grisham. Several Republicans are vying to take the office back.

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eye Opener: Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Former President Bill Clinton is in the hospital in California where his spokesman says he is on the mend following a non-COVID-related infection. Also, how is TikTok impacting America’s kids? All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Gallup, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Farmington, NM
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
NBC News

British lawmaker stabbed while holding meetings with constituents

LONDON — A veteran British lawmaker was stabbed Friday while holding regular meetings with constituents, his office said. Police said they arrested a man and recovered a knife. They didn't name the victim, but the office of Conservative lawmaker David Amess, 69, confirmed that he had been stabbed during meetings at a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, a coastal town east of London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez

Comments / 0

Community Policy