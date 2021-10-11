NFL: How players with Virginia connections fared in Week 5

Key defensive contributions from the Eagles’ Josh Sweat and the Bears’ DeAndre Houston-Carson highlight this week’s efforts.

Compiled from NFL.com via game books, with jersey number, position, name (connections):

NFC

Atlanta Falcons:

17 WR Olamide Zaccheaus ( U.Va .): Started; targeted 4 times; 2 catches for 20 yards; 2 punt returns for 19 yards; 1 fair catch of a punt; recovered a Jets onside kick and didn’t try to advance it.

Carolina Panthers:

97 DE Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor High, Penn State): Reserve; no stats.

Chicago Bears:

24 RB/KR Khalil Herbert (Va. Tech): Reserve; 18 carries for 75 yards.

36 DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (Massaponax High, William & Mary): Reserve; 1 tackle; intercepted a pass and had no return (also counts as a pass defended).

Dallas Cowboys:

31 CB Maurice Canady (Varina High, U.Va .): Reserve; no stats.

95 DL Brent Urban ( U.Va .): Started at DT; no stats.

Detroit Lions:

31 SS Dean Marlowe (James Madison): Reserve; 2 tackles.

47 DB Bobby Price (Catholic High, Norfolk State): Reserve; 2 tackles (1 on a punt); downed a punt.

Green Bay Packers:

73 OT Yosh Nijman (Va. Tech): Started; penalized 5 yards for a false start.

Los Angeles Rams:

16 QB Bryce Perkins ( U.Va .): Not active.

Minnesota Vikings:

71 OT Christian Darrisaw (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

93 DE Patrick Jones II (Grassfield High, Pittsburgh): Not active.

New York Giants:

2 QB Mike Glennon (Westfield High, N.C. State): Reserve; entered late in the second quarter; 2 carries for 2 yards; 16 of 25 for 196 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs (1 returned for a TD), 68.1 passer rating; fumbled once and recovered; penalized 5 yards for an illegal forward pass.

53 LB Oshane Ximines (Old Dominion): Reserve; 2 tackles; 1 QB hit.

Philadelphia Eagles:

28 DB Anthony Harris (L.C. Bird High, U.Va .): Started at safety; 4 tackles.

45 LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion): Reserve; did long snapping.

94 DE Josh Sweat (Oscar Smith High, Florida State): Started; 4 tackles, including a sack for a 7-yard loss (also counts as a tackle for loss and QB hit).

San Francisco 49ers:

49 RB Trenton Cannon (Virginia State, Kecoughtan): Reserve; 1 tackle (on a punt).

14 K Joey Slye (North Stafford High, Va. Tech): Made a 47-yard field goal and a PAT without a miss; kicked off 3 times, all resulting in touchbacks.

Seattle Seahawks:

76 OT Duane Brown (Hermitage High, Va. Tech): Started; penalized 10 yards for holding.

52 DE Darrell Taylor (Hopewell High, Tennessee): Reserve; 1 sack for a 7-yard loss; (also counts as a tackle for loss); 2 QB hits.

3 QB Russell Wilson (Collegiate School of Richmond, N.C. State, Wisconsin): Started; 2 carries for 10 yards; 11 of 16 for 152 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 93.8 passer rating; sacked twice for 21 yards in losses; injured hand in the fourth quarter, had surgery Friday and is hoping to return after four weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

64 OG Aaron Stinnie (St. Anne’s-Belfield, James Madison): Reserve; no stats.

72 OT Josh Wells (Hanover High, James Madison): Started; no stats; reported as an eligible receiver on several plays.

Washington Football Team:

93 DL Jonathan Allen (Stone Bridge High, Alabama): Started at DT; 2 tackles; 3 QB hits.

29 CB Kendall Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; 2 tackles; defended 1 pass.

4 QB Taylor Heinicke (Old Dominion): Started; 5 carries for 40 yards; 20 of 41 for 248 yards (not including an incomplete 2-point try), 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 47.6 passer rating; sacked twice for 6 yards in losses.

82 TE Logan Thomas (Brookville High, Va. Tech): Placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury; not expected to play again until Nov. 14 vs. Tampa Bay.

97 DT Tim Settle (*Manassas, Va. Tech): Reserve; 1 tackle.

*Settle graduated from Stonewall Jackson High, which was renamed to Unity Reed High)

AFC

Baltimore Ravens:

36 DB Chuck Clark (King’s Fork High, Va. Tech): Game Monday.

Buffalo Bills:

96 DE Carlos “Boogie” Basham (Northside High, Wake Forest): Reserve; 3 tackles, including a shared sack for no gain (also counts as a QB hit).

49 MLB Tremaine Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 9 tackles (1 for loss).

Cincinnati Bengals:

67 OG Quinton Spain (Petersburg High, West Virginia): Started; penalized 10 yards for holding.

Cleveland Browns:

28 LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Bethel High, Notre Dame): Started; 4 tackles; forced a fumble (the ball went out of bounds).

77 OG Wyatt Teller (Va. Tech): Started; no stats.

Denver Broncos:

23 CB Kyle Fuller (Va. Tech): Started; 1 tackle; penalized 17 yards for pass interference.

43 LB Micah Kiser ( U.Va .): Reserve; no stats.

Houston Texans:

22 DB Jimmy Moreland (James Madison): Not active.

Indianapolis Colts:

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox (VCU): Game Monday.

14 WR Zach Pascal (Old Dominion): Game Monday.

46 LS Luke Rhodes (William & Mary): Game Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs:

91 DL Derrick Nnadi (Ocean Lakes High, Florida State): Started at DT; 4 tackles.

22 DB Juan Thornhill (Altavista High, U.Va .): Reserve; 1 tackle.

Las Vegas Raiders:

5 LB Divine Deablo (Va. Tech): Reserve; no stats.

99 DE Clelin Ferrell (Benedictine Prep, Clemson): Reserve; no stats.

Los Angeles Chargers:

76 OG Oday Aboushi ( U.Va .): Started; left in the first quarter with an injury believed to be a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee. Probably will miss the rest of the season.

New England Patriots:

91 DE Deatrich Wise (Hampton Roads native, Arkansas): Started; 3 tackles.

New York Jets:

37 CB Bryce Hall ( U.Va .): Started; 7 tackles; defended 2 passes.

76 OT Morgan Moses (Meadowbrook High, U.Va .): Started at RT; no stats.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

34 SS Terrell Edmunds (Dan River High, Va. Tech): Started; 5 tackles.

Tennessee Titans:

3 CB Caleb Farley (Va. Tech): Reserve; 2 tackles; defended 1 pass; penalized 4 yards for holding.