OL Reign clinch a spot in the NWSL Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Red Stars

Nearly two weeks after the NWSL, and the sport of soccer as a whole, was rocked by a report in The Athletic that detailed the horrible sexual coercion, homophobic remarks, and verbal abuse that Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim suffered, matches have resumed. A reckoning is happening within the league even as OL Reign and Chicago Red Stars took the the field for the first time since that report. The players are tired and angry of being told to stay silent about systemic abuse that has gone unchecked in the nine years the NWSL has existed — and they’re going to reclaim their power and their voices.