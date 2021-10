There’s very little we can learn from NHL exhibition games. Wins and losses don’t matter, the biggest focus for teams needs to be getting ready for the games that count while staying healthy. Unfortunately for the Colorado Avalanche, that didn’t happen last night. In a game that saw superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen make their preseason debut, the Avalanche lost 7-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights but more concerning is the fact that Pavel Francouz left the game with a lower body injury.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO