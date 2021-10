Road repairs on State Park Road (formerly known as Highway 135) will close the road Tuesday, Oct. 12 starting at 7 a.m. through Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. State Park Road needs infrastructure repairs. Some of the culverts have begun to fail causing deep potholes to reappear on a regular basis. It is the park’s goal to replace the culverts to alleviate further damage to the road surface.

TRAFFIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO