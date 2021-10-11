CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Walking the walk': Tougaloo students, leaders talk about crime

By Kara Peters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — Tougaloo College kicked off the 152nd Founders' Week with a conversation on crime in the community. Several Jackson-area leaders sat down in the Auditorium of the Bennie G. Thompson Academic and Civil Rights Research Center to discuss their perspectives and solutions to crime. The conversation was moderated by Rep. Zakiya Summers. Panelists included Jackson’s new field office FBI agent in charge, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Hinds County Judge Carlyn Hicks.

