Kanye West Spotted Rocking Crocs In New York City, Fashion Twitter Reacts

By Bruce Goodwin II
Cassius
 3 days ago

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

K anye West is breaking fashion norms once again.

The Chicago-born rapper is known for his impeccable taste in clothing and ability to make nearly anything a trend. Now, it appears that the next hot item will be Crocs. That’s right; West was spotted having lunch with Anna Wintour in New York on October 8, rocking a pair of the breathable rubber clogs and then again the next day when leaving his hotel.

Of course, people would be expecting West to be rocking a pair of Balenciaga Crocs worth a couple of hundred dollars, but it seems he went the affordable route and copped a pair of Orchid classic Crocs . They aren’t too different from the standard, except for a more oversized sole to add more comfort and height.

West rocking sensible rubber footwear should come as no surprise as his adidas Yeezy Foam Runners take design cues from the Croc, as do the Yeezy Slides.

The 44-year-old wasn’t early to the Croc trend, as the brand rose to new heights as working from home became the new norm with third-quarter earnings of $361.7 million, which is a 15.7% increase.

The Colorado-based brand has also seen a huge boost in pop culture recognition thanks to partnerships with Spanish artist J Balvin, rapper Post Malone, the Vera Bradley brand, and pop/R&B singer Justin Bieber . and most recently Saweetie with the help of Hidden Valley Ranch. This year, even Questlove rocked a gold pair to the Oscars, officially certifying the footwear as hip enough for the mainstream.

If you haven’t had a chance to cop a pair in your preferred color, be prepared for them to sell out quickly now that Mr. West has given them his approval.

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

