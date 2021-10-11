CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

J.T. Daniels still gives Georgia best shot to win title

By Midday Show w/ Andy, Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkBk9_0cNuterT00

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 in the country after another impressive win over the weekend and an Alabama loss to an unranked Texas A&M. It's the first time since November 1982 that UGA has had the AP Poll

s No. 1 ranking.

In what some were saying was the Dawgs first "real" test, they throttled Auburn on the road 34-10.

Stetson Bennett, who got the start over an injured J.T. Daniels, threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns wondering if there is a true quarterback controversy now.

If Bennett earned snaps by practicing well during the South Carolina week, what does beating Auburn on the road do?

"I just think as long as Stetson's playing well then J.T.'s not--and he's not ready to play--then he'll continue to play," Randy McMichael said. "Now, when J.T. comes back, I anticipate J.T. being the starting quarterback."

"Before the season, it was all about 'well J.T. Daniels is here, he gives Georgia the best chance to win a National Championship.' And I still do believe that. But I can't knock what Stetson's been doing."

Comments / 1

Related
92.9 The Game

Is Georgia DT Jordan Davis a legit Heisman candidate?

At the start of the 2021 season, many national and local sports media had Georgia Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels as a Heisman Trophy candidate. But it seems the Heisman race seems to be going in a different direction--at least when it comes to which player could emerge to represent the Dawgs in New York.
GEORGIA STATE
92.9 The Game

Lovett defeats Pace Academy for region championship and No. 1 seed

The Lovett Lions volleyball team had not defeated the Pace Academy Knights since the 2017 season. This year also marked the first time the two teams had not faced each other in the regular season in quite a while. The Knights, four time defending state champions, would come out and aggressively jump out on the Lions going up by as many as 11 points in set one. However, Lovett would not fold and after trailing 22-14, would go on an 11-0 run to take the set 25-22.
SPORTS
92.9 The Game

Lithia Springs opens inaugural flag football season with double header wins over New Manchester

As the second official season of Georgia High School Association girls flag football has gotten underway, the Lithia Springs Lions and New Manchester Jaguars opened their inaugural seasons facing each other in a double header. Game 1 would remain relatively close throughout most of the game as the Lions were up 9-6 late in the second half before eventually and winning by a final of 16-6.
LITHIA SPRINGS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
South Carolina State
92.9 The Game

Brock Bowers "best offensive weapon" for the Dawgs

The Georgia Bulldogs were shorthanded early in the season. Coming into their week one matchup with Clemson, they were down a number of starters on the offensive side of the football. Among those, seven of them were pass catchers. The Dawgs needed someone to step up. That someone was, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 The Game

High School Football Scoreboard Show Week 9 "Pick-6" Rankings

2. Mill Creek (6-0) 3. Colquitt Co. (6-1) 6A – The top half of the 6A “Pick-6” rankings saw no changes as No. 1 Buford, No. 2 Lee County and No. 3 Brunswick were all on a bye week last week. However, last week’s No. 6 River Ridge suffered their second consecutive loss, thus falling from the top six and Kennesaw Mountain, who was No. 4 last week, drops to No. 5 after being handed their first loss of the season when they fell to South Cobb. Moving up to No. 4 is Langston Hughes, who defeated North Atlanta last week and back in at No. 6 is Carrollton who is coming off of a win over Paulding County.
HIGH SCHOOL
92.9 The Game

What roster changes could Braves make before NLCS?

The Atlanta Braves advanced past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS closing out the series in four games and now the Braves have a few days to collect themselves and prepare for the next stage of the MLB Postseason. Game 1 of the NLCS. The first NLCS matchup won't be...
MLB
92.9 The Game

Washington spoils Therrell homecoming with 20-6 region win

On Saturday, the Therrell Panthers hosted the Washington Bulldogs in region play as the Panthers looked to secure their first region win of the season, while Washington looked to bounce back from their second region loss of the season last week to Columbia. The Bulldogs looked good on their opening drive as they found themselves at the Therrell 20 yard line, Washington quarterback, Andrew Cullins’ pass would bounce off of one of his receivers and end up in the hands of Therrell’s Kameron Slade.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Shot#American Football#Uga
92.9 The Game

Can Georgia count on JT Daniels for the long haul?

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their upcoming match up with Auburn on Saturday, the status of junior quarterback, JT Daniels is still an uncertainty for the game. Daniels, who has been dealing with a “grade 1 lat sprain”, has not seen the field for the Bulldogs since being pulled during the first quarter of Georgia’s game with Vanderbilt and has had limited activity during practices so far this week.
GEORGIA STATE
92.9 The Game

South Cobb Eagles with marquee win

This had been a difficult season for the South Cobb Eagles to this point. Coming in to tonight's game, the Eagles had lost five consecutive games while surrendering more than 40-points in each of the last four. Their fortunes could have changed with a thrilling 17-15 win tonight over the previously undefeated region rival Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.
HIGH SCHOOL
92.9 The Game

Could this be the week the Falcons run game gets going?

Atlanta Falcons radio analyst Dave Archer joined Dukes & Bell to preview the Falcons-Jets game and after the Titans had a successful day on the ground against the Jets could this be the week the Falcons run game finally gets going?. Archer talked about how the Jets defense has played...
NFL
92.9 The Game

20 points should be enough for Falcons' defense to hold off Jets in London

As the Atlanta Falcons get ready for the game against the New York Jets across the pond in London Sunday, it’s safe to say that this game won’t be a walk in the park for the Falcons who are now missing their top two wide receivers with Russell Gage out with an ankle injury and Calvin Ridley not traveling with the team this week due to personal reasons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

"I'm putting this game on the Falcons defense"

As the Atlanta Falcons get ready for the game against the New York Jets across the pond in London tomorrow, it’s safe to say that this game won’t be a walk in the park for the Falcons who are now missing their top two wide receivers with Russell Gage out with an ankle injury and Calvin Ridley not traveling with the team this week due to personal reasons. Now, the Falcons do still have arguably their best player thus far in this early season in Cordarrelle Patterson, a versatile back in Mike Davis, Hayden Hurst, and let’s not forget the number four overall pick Kyle Pitts. However, with all of that being said earlier today on The Nick Kayal Show, Nick explained why he thinks the ownace of this game is on the defense.
NFL
92.9 The Game

Without Ridley are Falcons still favorites over the Jets?

The New York Jets just beat a Tennessee Titans team that were without its top two WRs (Julio Jones and A.J. Brown) and now face the Falcons in a similar situation. BetQL Analyst and You Better You Bet Host Nick Kostos shares his insight into the game and if he still favors the Falcons after the news of Ridley's absence.
NFL
92.9 The Game

Who needs to step up for Falcons in Calvin Ridley's absence?

Audacy.com NFL insider Ross Tucker joined Dukes & Bell to talk some Falcons-Jets with the guys and why this game will be a tougher game than most originally thought when the NFL schedule was released in May. Tucker talked about who needs to step up for the Falcons to come...
NFL
92.9 The Game

Trae closer to returning than Josef or JT

Atlanta (area) sports teams are dealing with a litany of injury issues at the moment, but most feel that they are short-term only. Injury Expert Will Carroll joins John and Hugh, as he does every Thursday at 9:20am ET, and discussed the problems that Trae Young, JT Daniels, and Josef Martinez are dealing with.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

Cambridge ends regular season with 12-0 win over Alpharetta

On Monday, the Cambridge Bears traveled to face the Alpharetta Raiders in the final regular season game for the Bears and a return to Alpharetta for Cambridge head coach Edward Francis, who was the Raiders’ head coach the previous five seasons. Coming off a win over Sequoyah and winners of three of their last four, the Bears looked to close out with a win over Alpharetta to help build momentum heading into the Georgia High School Association state playoffs.
ALPHARETTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy