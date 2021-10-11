J.T. Daniels still gives Georgia best shot to win title

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 in the country after another impressive win over the weekend and an Alabama loss to an unranked Texas A&M. It's the first time since November 1982 that UGA has had the AP Poll

s No. 1 ranking.

In what some were saying was the Dawgs first "real" test, they throttled Auburn on the road 34-10.

Stetson Bennett, who got the start over an injured J.T. Daniels, threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns wondering if there is a true quarterback controversy now.

If Bennett earned snaps by practicing well during the South Carolina week, what does beating Auburn on the road do?

"I just think as long as Stetson's playing well then J.T.'s not--and he's not ready to play--then he'll continue to play," Randy McMichael said. "Now, when J.T. comes back, I anticipate J.T. being the starting quarterback."

"Before the season, it was all about 'well J.T. Daniels is here, he gives Georgia the best chance to win a National Championship.' And I still do believe that. But I can't knock what Stetson's been doing."