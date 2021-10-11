CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Another top 6 forward out for Pens season opener

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECoGD_0cNutbDI00
Photo credit David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Known to be without Evgeni Malkin to start the season at the two-time defending champions, the Pens are without a few more players Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.

Pens head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed on Monday Sidney Crosby won’t be ready to play after off-season wrist surgery. The Pens captain had been skating with the team. Sullivan says Crosby will also miss the second game, Thursday night against the Panthers.

Crosby’s linemate, forward Jake Guentzel, is also out for Tuesday. Guentzel is coming back from COVID-19 protocols and not ready. Same with forward Zach Aston-Reeese. The hope was to have Guentzel help make up for the lack of scoring without the top two centers to begin the season. The 27-year-old had 23 goals and 34 assists in 56 games last season.

Pens ran a top line with Bryan Rust as the only player who started the season with the team in 2020. Rust joined by trade deadline center Jeff Carter and free agent signee Danton Heinen, who comes to the Pens for $1.1 million, yet will be on the number one line. Heinen is a 26-year-old lefty shot who had seven goals and seven assists in 43 games with the Ducks last year.

Evan Rodrigues centered a second line with Kasperi Kapanen and Jason Zucker. Kapanen is arguably the most dynamic player on the Pens roster right now. Zucker is looking for a bounce-back season after just nine goals in 38 games and a minus eight last season.

Teddy Blueger centered a third line with Brock McGinn, the Pens most expensive free agent this off-season, and the return of Dominik Simon. Assuming a contract gets worked out, veteran Brian Boyle is in the middle of the fourth line with Drew O’Connor and Sam Lafferty. Both of those forwards need to help fill the energy gap left from losing Brandon Tanev in the expansion draft.

Kris Letang remains with Brian Dumoulin on the top defensive pairing with Mike Matheson joining John Marino and Chad Ruhwedel on the third group with Marcus Pettersson.

Tristan Jarry expected to start in net against the high-scoring , Stanley Cup champs. Jarry lost the last three post-season games a few months ago giving up a dozen goals in three games.

Comments / 0

Related
nhltradetalk.com

Sabres and Interested Teams Agree to Eichel Trade Condition

If the Buffalo Sabres are going to trade Jack Eichel, they’ve now come to realize that they’ll have to agree to a certain condition. For teams interested in possibly acquiring Eichel, they know they’ll be asking for this condition or there’s no trade. In other words, it’s a deal-breaker. That...
NHL
6abc

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault disappointed by Robin Lehner's accusations

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault has pushed back against accusations made by Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner that appeared to implicate Vigneault and the Flyers in the medical malpractice of players. Lehner posted a series of tweets on Saturday about the treatment of players by NHL teams in an...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Every NHL Team’s Worst Contract

In the modern NHL, contract and salary cap management may be more critical than ever. With the cap kept flat due to the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams need to be thinking not only about the here and now, but about the long-term implications of any contract they sign. General managers who can minimize bad contracts will likely be the GMs who find the most success.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
John Marino
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Brian Boyle
Person
Marcus Pettersson
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Brandon Tanev
Person
Jeff Carter
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jason Zucker
Person
Sam Lafferty
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Dominik Simon
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Bryan Rust
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Blackhawks Buy Out Forward.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Stan Bowman announced they'll be buying out a contract. Bowman placed forward Matej Chalupa on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The 23 year old came over from the Czech league and played for the Rockford IceHogs last year where he registered...
NHL
NBC Sports

Flyers claim another forward in MacEwen, who likes to drop the gloves

For the second time in three days, the Flyers claimed a forward off of waivers. The club plucked Zack MacEwen from the Canucks on Wednesday. As a result of the claim, the Flyers placed Kevin Hayes on long-term injured reserve. Prior to adding MacEwen, the Flyers' only extra player on their roster was Hayes, who is recovering from abdominal surgery.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Panthers#Rust#Ducks
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators 2021-2022 Season Preview: Forwards

It is now just over a week until the Ottawa Senators kick off their 2021-22 regular season with consecutive games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. For the first time in four years, the Sens will be entering the campaign with something approaching play-off aspirations. While most fans would likely not be too disappointed if the team failed to qualify for the post-season, there is certainly a hope that we will see meaningful progress towards that goal. For Ottawa to transition out of the basement, some of the young prospects that came to the team as a result of all the bad hockey that last few seasons will need to show that they have the chops to contribute at a high level in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Top Six Forwards Still in Question

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a problem, a good problem, but a problem non the less. There are two gaping holes in the lineup and no shortage of players to fill the spots. The left wing is open on the first and the second line. Sheldon Keefe said he is still considering options, but the head coach admits there may not be a player in those roles consistently.
NHL
The Citizens Voice

WBS Pens defeat Phantoms in preseason opener

WILKES-BARRE — It is just the preseason, but the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins opened on the right foot Wednesday night. They got contributions from veterans as well as newcomers in a 2-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Jamie Devane tipped in a feed from...
NHL
Reading Eagle

Reading Royals to welcome five former Philadelphia Flyers to Santander Arena this season

Five former Philadelphia Flyers will be appearing at Santander Arena during Reading Royals’ games this season. The Royals announced the “Flyers Fridays” promotion on Monday, which includes five games in which the former Philadelphia players will be at the arena for pregame autographs and question-and-answer sessions. Fans at each of the games will receive a poster with the featured ex-Flyer.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Cardinals fans already looking forward to 2022 season

ST. LOUIS – It was a tough loss for cardinals fans after such an amazing run, but many are still optimistic about next season. Fans are of course disappointed but they were also appreciative of the effort that the Redbirds gave to even make it to the wild card game. The atmosphere for the watch […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

What to watch in the Philadelphia Flyers preseason finale

Tonight, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals clash to close the Flyers preseason. Alain Vigneault and Peter Laviolette will send lineups akin to their opening night. It’s the final opportunity to work out the kinks and find a groove before the regular season. Martin Jones, who played better than...
NHL
Erie Times-News

Flint Firebirds shut out Erie Otters in OHL season opener

FLINT, Mich. – The Erie Otters waited 19 months between regular-season games before finally taking the ice Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. The wait for the Otters' first goal since March 2020 will continue after Erie dropped a 3-0 contest to Flint, which was also returning to the ice for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down league play.
NHL
Yardbarker

Five candidates to round out the top-six forwards

Five of the LA Kings’ top-six forwards seem set in stone as the regular season nears, but the sixth spot could be up for grabs. It sounds like the LA Kings are going to have a new first line this season. Earlier on in training camp, Anze Kopitar said he...
NHL
dailybruin.com

Swim and dive opens season with intrasquad meet, looks forward to future matchups

The Bruins brought back an annual tradition to kick off their season. Over six months after the conclusion of the 2021 NCAA championships, UCLA swim and dive officially began its 2021-2022 season with the blue and gold intrasquad Friday at Spieker Aquatics Center. The annual event was put on hold last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to Westwood to wrap up the Bruins’ fall training and begin the new year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
arcamax.com

Lightning come out flat in season-opening loss to Penguins

TAMPA, Fla. — Entering the Lightning’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, coach Jon Cooper said the game would serve as a good measuring stick. Instead, the 6-2 loss seemed like a reality check. It was a memorable night. Amalie Arena was back at capacity — there was...
NHL
WETM 18 News

Elmira’s Johnny Beecher out for season opener at Michigan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s almost time to hit the ice again for one of the top athletes from Elmira. Johnny Beecher, a first-round NHL Draft selection by the Boston Bruins in 2019, will look to compete in his junior season at forward for the University of Michigan. Last year, Beecher’s season came to an […]
NHL
scsuhuskies.com

Top line’s dominance leads Huskies to 4-2 season-opening win

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey received multi-point performances from all three members of their top line on the way to a 4-2 regular season-opening win over Lindenwood on Friday evening. Taylor Lind recorded a career-high three assists, Emma Gentry scored two goals while Jenniina Nylund scored a goal and added an assist for a two-point effort. Nicole Ness scored the game's first goal early in the first period to round out the scoring. Senior netminder Emma Polusny made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn her 21st collegiate win.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy