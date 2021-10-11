CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes Is Human After All: Unchecked

By Robin Lundberg
The Chiefs are vulnerable and Mahomes doesn't look better than everyone anymore.

For the first time since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback, the Kansas City Chiefs appear extremely vulnerable and he isn't simply better than everyone.

To be fair, it’s early in the season and there is plenty of time left for the Chiefs to turn things around. But since the Super Bowl, that aura of invincibility is gone, and that goes for Mahomes as well.

It’s not shocking that their defense would be a concern and it may actually be a liability, as KC’s D is allowing the most points per game in the NFL, and on a per play basis opponents are moving the ball on them at the rate of the best offense in history.

This obviously puts more pressure on Mahomes, but the expectations were for him to be able to overcome almost anything, at least from me, given I’ve previously called him the best QB I’ve ever seen . However, he hasn’t even been the best quarterback on the field at numerous points over the last few weeks and was just thoroughly outplayed by Josh Allen in primetime .

Mahomes just doesn’t look as comfortable when he’s rolling out and has already thrown as many interceptions this year as he did all of last season, while no longer giving off the vibe that he can't be stopped.

That doesn’t mean he and the Chiefs won’t turn it around. They've played a tough schedule and their offense is still performing well statistically.

But it does mean they are in an unfamiliar position, under .500 and with a QB who finally looks human.

