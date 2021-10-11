CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Why these states observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day

By Taylor Delandro, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztEQP_0cNutXdG00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — Columbus Day celebrations in the United States — meant to honor the legacy of the man credited with discovering the New World — are almost as old as the nation itself.

However, since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans. Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day has grown in popularity, either replacing or being celebrated along with Columbus Day in towns, cities, states and schools across the nation, according to the History Channel .

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

According to the History Channel, as of 2021, the holiday is observed or honored by states including Virginia, Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan and Minnesota. In addition, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and South Dakota celebrate Native Americans’ Day. Hawaii celebrates Discoverers’ Day, and Alabama celebrates American Indian Heritage Day.

The earliest known Columbus Day celebration took place on Oct. 12, 1792, on the 300th anniversary of his landing.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt made Columbus Day a federal holiday in 1937.

However, Columbus Day has long been a controversial holiday. Activists have argued that holidays, statues and other memorials to Columbus “sanitize his actions — which include the enslavement of Native Americans — while giving him credit for “discovering” a place where people already lived,” according to the History Channel.

Mexico and US working to build new security framework

President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

The day will be observed on Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress.

“For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures,” Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples’ Day proclamation. “Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

Historians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.
POLITICS
NewsOne

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: 10 Things You Wouldn’t Have Without Native Americans

Indigenous Peoples’ Day finally allows us to highlight Native Americans and their contributions to American society. October 8, 2021, Joe Biden became the first president to acknowledge the holiday declaring it a national holiday, which we now celebrate on October 11. In a proclamation Biden said, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, our Nation celebrates the invaluable contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples, recognizes their inherent sovereignty, and commits to honoring the Federal Government’s trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations.”
AGRICULTURE
abc27 News

So who got here before Columbus?

(WHTM) — The short answer? A lot of people. To say that Christopher Columbus is somewhat controversial is kind of like saying the planet Jupiter is somewhat large. To some, he is the “Admiral of the Ocean Sea”, the heroic navigator who dared to strike a path across uncharted seas in search of a new […]
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Boston

Columbus Day Changed To Indigenous Peoples Day In Boston, One Community Thrilled, Another Frustrated

BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Wednesday that Boston will observe Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. The executive order was signed at City Hall. While it leaves one community happy, another across the street in the North End is not. “As mayor of Boston, I hereby declare the second Monday of each October Indigenous Peoples Day in the city of Boston,” she said. Members of the indigenous community watched as the acting mayor signed the executive order changing Columbus Day. “The atrocities that person committed was horrendous – to see this change is memorable,” Chalinaru Dones, a supporter...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Newsnation#Indigenous People S Day#Native Americans#The History Channel
Washington Times

Biden’s Columbus Day proclamation cites ‘wrongs and atrocities’ against Native Americans

President Biden on Friday marked the upcoming Columbus Day federal holiday with a proclamation that highlighted “the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and indigenous communities.”. “For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: Violence perpetrated against Native communities,...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
travelawaits.com

Notable And Noteworthy: 9 Native Americans You Should Know

They gather for ceremonies, from prayers to powwows. Replacing Columbus Day around the United States, Indigenous Peoples’ Day recognizes the history and successes of the country’s first people. While not an official federal holiday, more states, cities, and even colleges have either replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day or, like my state of Nebraska, share the day between the two. As more places observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day, events include dances, speeches, and lunches.
SOCIETY
UPI News

Republican lawmakers introduce bill to support Columbus Day

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Amid a growing movement to designate the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples' Day, two Republican lawmakers introduced legislation to support continuing to recognize it as Columbus Day. Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and Mark Amodei of Nevada introduced the bill Monday to support...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

2K+
Followers
764
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy