Talking Animals at the Dark Horse Saloon

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 3 days ago
October 16, 2021

8:00 pm  – 11:00 pm

Held at Darkhorse Saloon Public Event Come out and see the best band around! It’ll be such a great time, with some great music!

