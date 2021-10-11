CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music Fest Fridays: Foreigner performs their top hits before hitting the road

By Lu Parker, Pablo Chacon Jr., Glen Walker, Jacob Burch
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen joined us live to discuss what fans can expect from their tour. And just for Music Fest Fridays, the legendary rock group shared a special medley performance of their hits.

Visit the group’s website for tour dates and more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 8, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

