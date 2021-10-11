Music Fest Fridays: Foreigner performs their top hits before hitting the road

Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen joined us live to discuss what fans can expect from their tour. And just for Music Fest Fridays, the legendary rock group shared a special medley performance of their hits.

Visit the group’s website for tour dates and more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 8, 2021, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.