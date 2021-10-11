Illegal Drug Sales Search Warrant

On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the Melbourne Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the SWAT Team served a search warrant for illegal drug sales at 2513 Lipscomb Street. During the operation, 44.7 grams of cocaine, 1.3 grams of “Mollie” (MDPV), 4.8 grams of fentanyl, 5.4 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of suboxone, and 6.3 grams of oxycodone were seized. One arrest was made from this operation who was transported to the Melbourne Police Department for booking and subsequently transported to the Brevard County Jail.