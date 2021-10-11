Orange County resort taxes dip in August

A wellness technology startup will establish a Central Florida presence after a Lake Nona-based fund led its recent investment round. Portland, Maine-based KinoTek Inc. will open an office in southeast Orlando's Lake Nona community following a $2.1 million seed round announced on Oct. 6 and led by the Lake Nona Sports & Health Tech Fund, co-founder and CEO Justin Hafner told Orlando Inno. KinoTek’s Florida operations will operate out of the Lead Sports Accelerator in Lake Nona as it searches for an office, Hafner said. “We want to stay in the core Lake Nona or downtown area.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO