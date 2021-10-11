Biopesticides Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biopesticides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global biopesticides market reached a value of US$ 3.96 Billion in 2020. Biopesticides are biochemical pesticides derived from naturally occurring substances, such as bacteria, plants, animals, and microbes. They are used to control various pests and disease-carrying organisms, including mice, ticks, and rats. There are majorly three forms of biopesticides, namely bioherbicides, bioinsecticides, and biofungicides. These pesticides manipulate the growth of pests, insects, and weeds in crops by getting directly sprayed in the soil through a foliar spray. As compared to conventional pesticides, they are inherently less toxic as they are decomposable in nature, offer long-term pest control, and are highly effective even when applied in small quantities.