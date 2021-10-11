Telling Your Kids That Their Grandparent Is Moving To A Nursing Home: Tips From Akash Brahmbhatt, Nursing Home Owner

A 70-year-old woman spent the night in jail after she refused to leave her daughter’s bedside at a hospital. “I stand by my actions 100 percent. I am not sorry that I made them take me out of there in handcuffs,” the woman said. Following her daughter’s surgery, the doctor asked her to come into the ICU to calm her daughter down. But when visiting hours were over, she was told she had to leave. She tried getting a nurse to contact the doctor who initially invited her to the ICU, but it was no use. COVID-19 protocol said she had to leave. She would have to return the following morning during regular visiting hours.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO