Deere & Co. union workers vote down contract offer

Mike Dahl woke up Thursday morning and headed to work at the John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Milan. But he stopped at the entrance. Dahl, and more than 20 of his union brothers and sisters in the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW), joined a picket line formed at both entrances to the facility. Just before midnight, the union had called a strike in its quest for a contract with better wages and benefits. On a chilly, drizzly first morning, those on the picket line clustered around a barrel fire and pile of firewood to keep warm. Passing cars honked to express solidarity.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO