Deere & Co. union workers vote down contract offer

By Bobby Metcalf Quad-City Times
nonpareilonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night. According to a release from Deere & Co., the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America informed Deere & Co. that "its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States."

#Union Workers#Local Union#Labor Relations#Deere Co Union#The International Union#United Automobile#Uaw#Davenport Works#Des Moines Works#Dubuque Works#Ottumwa Works#Waterloo Works#Tractor#Cab Assembly#Engine Works#The Seeding Group#Cylinder Division
