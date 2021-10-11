Deere & Co. union workers vote down contract offer
Union workers at Deere & Co. voted down the company's latest contract offer Sunday night. According to a release from Deere & Co., the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America informed Deere & Co. that "its production and maintenance employees have voted to reject the tentative collective bargaining agreements that would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United States."nonpareilonline.com
