3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type, Form, End-use Industry, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

 4 days ago

According to the new market research report "3D Printing Ceramics Market by Material type (Oxide based, non-oxide based), Form,End-use Industry (Aerospace & defense, healthcare, automotive, consumer goods and electronics, construction), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow from USD 116 million in 2020 to USD 384 million by 2025. The aerospace & defense segment accounted for a share of 39.7% in terms of value in the 3D printing ceramics market in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 172 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 30.2%. The healthcare sector is projected to witness the second highest CAGR of 26.5%, growing from USD 25 million in 2020 to USD 82 million by 2025.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Market Research#Ceramics#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Cagr#Aerospace Defense#Healthcare
