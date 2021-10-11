Amalie Arena becomes first in the world to partner with Silicon Valley-turned-Tampa transplant company

The Tampa Bay office of CBIZ MHM is pleased to announce that it is moving to new, larger office space to accommodate continued business growth. CBIZ MHM Tampa Bay, which celebrated its 30th year in business in 2021, will leverage its new office space to deliver expanded services for clients while providing new internal operational efficiencies. The new office will also offer CBIZ MHM staff improved space to facilitate better internal and external collaboration and communication. “We’re truly happy and excited to relocate to our new office space in the Carillon Office Park” said Bill Tapp, Senior Managing Director. “We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a building with significantly more space while remaining centrally located in the Tampa Bay area. More than anything, this move represents our ironclad commitment to serve both our clients and the greater Tampa Bay community with excellence.” The new office address for CBIZ MHM is: CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. 140 Fountain Parkway North, Suite 410 St. Petersburg, FL 33716 Members of the CBIZ MHM, LLC audit department provide their attest services through MHM P.C. (Mayer Hoffman McCann), an independent licensed CPA firm, and act under the direction and control of the owners of the firm. To contact the Tampa Bay office of MHM P.C., please visit www.mhmcpa.com/tampabay. CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, health care consulting, risk advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. As one of the largest accounting providers in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through more than 100 Company offices.

