CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amalie Arena becomes first in the world to partner with Silicon Valley-turned-Tampa transplant company

By Lauren Coffey
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The technology will allow fans to purchase merchandise — and eventually tickets, concessions and more — with the click of a button.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Drone Delivers Transplant Lungs To Toronto Hospital In World First

In a medical first, an aerial drone quickly and safely transported donor lungs for transplant between two hospitals. The flight took just six minutes and is the first time a lung has been delivered via drone anywhere in the world. The flight took place on September 25 at around 1...
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Clearwater tech company teams up with Google to develop augmented reality solutions

Nearly a decade ago, Brian Ballard was part of a team of people who wanted to show Google their then-new glasses weren't just for consumers. "We had met with some of the business development folks with Google Glass and said, 'We want you to take this seriously,'" Ballard, senior vice president of solution delivery at TeamViewer, said. "We brought a different pair of glasses — that wasn’t theirs — saying, 'Here's what we can do.' We said if you and others take the enterprise industry seriously, there is an unbelievable amount of opportunity you can solve with this."
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

Tod’s, Stanford University Host Conversation on Life in Silicon Valley

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Tod’s and Stanford University hosted a 90-minute conversation on the nature and evolution of Silicon Valley on Wednesday. Following the latest project by Tod’s No_Code which was aimed at investigating the daily life in the area, the talk was physically staged at Florentine Palazzo Capponi alle Rovinate housing the Breyer Center for Overseas Studies — which enables Stanford University juniors to study in Italy — with a series of speakers also joining remotely, including Tod’s Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle.More from WWDTod's RTW Spring 2022Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Tod's Men's...
COLLEGES
Norwalk Hour

Elon Musk Relists Silicon Valley Home at Discount

Elon Musk’s Silicon Valley home is back on the market, but the billionaire reduced its price. It was originally listed for $37.5 million, but its new price is $32 million, according to SFGate, which has been tracking the sale of the 100-year-old Bay Area mansion. The home disappeared from Zillow...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#In The World
Valley News

Silicon Valley answer to the EV question calls for less silicon

As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You’re doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that will make cars more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. But there isn’t an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender.
TECHNOLOGY
thatssotampa.com

AMALIE Arena adds gourmet Italian spot, brisket shop for 2021-22

AMALIE Arena announced several new food and beverage initiatives to celebrate the start of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s new season. The additions are highlighted by the partnership with 6 O’Clock Gin, designating it as an official gin partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning and AMALIE Arena, according to a release.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Hawks Become First Atlanta Sports Team To Partner With Socios.com

ATLANTA – It was announced today that the Atlanta Hawks have entered into a new partnership with Socios.com, the leading global blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry. As part of the partnership that launches this season, Socios.com will become the official partner of the Hawks. Driven by the central belief that transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport, Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organizations with the tools to engage with and monetize their global fanbases.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Silicon Valley lending company withdraws bank application amid federal probe, but it's not done expanding

A Silicon Valley financial lender on Friday withdrew its application to become a national bank as a federal investigation continues into its debt collection practices. But Oportun Financial Corp., which came under scrutiny for suing thousands of its mostly low-income Latino customers in small claims court during the pandemic, isn’t done trying to expand.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bizjournals

First Look: Silicon Valley software maker doubling Dublin hub for collaboration

The first of three Silicon Valley tech companies to establish Central Ohio offices because of the region's talent pool and affordability is doubling its footprint in Dublin. Veeva Systems Inc. now has 208 employees locally, rising weekly, with about 50 open positions in the Columbus region out of some 1,000 listings nationwide. It's among several regional tech employers participating in a virtual job fair on Tuesday. (See related story.)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Tampa Bay Business Journal

CBIZ Tampa Bay is excited to announce our new office location

The Tampa Bay office of CBIZ MHM is pleased to announce that it is moving to new, larger office space to accommodate continued business growth. CBIZ MHM Tampa Bay, which celebrated its 30th year in business in 2021, will leverage its new office space to deliver expanded services for clients while providing new internal operational efficiencies. The new office will also offer CBIZ MHM staff improved space to facilitate better internal and external collaboration and communication. “We’re truly happy and excited to relocate to our new office space in the Carillon Office Park” said Bill Tapp, Senior Managing Director. “We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a building with significantly more space while remaining centrally located in the Tampa Bay area. More than anything, this move represents our ironclad commitment to serve both our clients and the greater Tampa Bay community with excellence.” The new office address for CBIZ MHM is: CBIZ & Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. 140 Fountain Parkway North, Suite 410 St. Petersburg, FL 33716 Members of the CBIZ MHM, LLC audit department provide their attest services through MHM P.C. (Mayer Hoffman McCann), an independent licensed CPA firm, and act under the direction and control of the owners of the firm. To contact the Tampa Bay office of MHM P.C., please visit www.mhmcpa.com/tampabay. CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, health care consulting, risk advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. As one of the largest accounting providers in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through more than 100 Company offices.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
uasweekly.com

SYNERJET becomes first Wingcopter Authorized Partner in South America

Leading delivery drone manufacturer Wingcopter and SYNERJET Corp today announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. The agreement will allow the Latin American company to act as a distributor and local technical support provider for the Wingcopter 198, Wingcopter’s new flagship Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), to customers in the region. SYNERJET is one of the most respected companies in the field of business aviation on the continent, with operations in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Panama, and Guatemala.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India Insight: Silicon Valley-style success bites

BENGALURU, Oct 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There has never been a better time to be a techie in India. New recruits to one Delhi-based financial technology startup were promised free BMW motorbikes and a trip to Dubai to watch India compete in the T20 cricket world cup that starts on Sunday in the Gulf emirate. These are highly enticing perks in a country where foreign brands are aspirational and the sport is akin to religion.
INDIA
NBC News

Space colonists from Silicon Valley

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Plastic Surgeon: “Do This To Fill In Wrinkles At Home” (Here’s How) How Much Money Do You Really Get from a Reverse Mortgage?. Medicare Changes Seniors Should Be Aware OfLearn About Medicare. Undo. CleanMyMac by MacPaw /. SPONSORED. Everything You Need...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Miami Herald

New business financing strategies emerge as South Florida becomes ‘Silicon Valley East’

By now, there is little doubt that South Florida’s swift ascendancy in the technology ecosystem is emblematic of a permanent change to our local business economy. Perhaps the most recent sign of confidence in the region’s tech boom came earlier this month when Silicon Valley Bank, a staple banker to growing technology companies, announced that it would open a Miami office in Brickell. According to Silicon Valley Bank, the firm banks nearly half of all venture-backed companies in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
KABC

Tesla is moving its headquarters out of Silicon Valley

Tesla is moving its headquarters out of Silicon Valley. CEO Elon Musk said at the annual shareholder meeting Tesla is moving from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas. Musk said the move is in response to the rising cost of living in the Bay Area and that it was tough for people to afford houses there.
PALO ALTO, CA
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay

Comments / 0

Community Policy