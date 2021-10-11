CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Extrusion Market : Competitive Landscape, Regional Outlook and Driving Factors

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

According to the report "Food Extrusion Market by Extruder (Single Screw, Twin Screw, and Contra Twin Screw), Process (Cold and Hot), Product Type (Savory Snacks, Breakfast Cereals, Bread, Flours & Starches, and Textured Protein), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 73.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 99.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The food extrusion market in the food industry has been growing in accordance with the processed food industry. The effect of busy lifestyles in developing economies has driven the market for processed food; hence, there is a rise in demand for extruded product types. In developing countries, the food extrusion market is also evolving in response to the rapidly increasing demand for convenience product type options.

