It’s Time to End Gender Stereotypes in Schools

We are teaching children how to use 3-D printers but not how to question and reject harmful gender norms. There is a study taught in introductory psychology courses in colleges across the U.S., in which various cohorts of volunteers are brought into a room with a six-month-old baby playing on the floor. The volunteer—a student, barista, janitor, professor, cafeteria worker, shopkeeper—interacts with the baby. Some are told the baby is a boy, some are told the baby is a girl, and some are not told anything at all. The purpose of the study is to see whether the volunteers interact differently with the baby based on what they think the gender is.