Kiwanis Club of Troy installs new officers
Troy, Mo. - Cindy Davenport of Troy was installed as president of the Kiwanis Club of Troy, Mo. during the club’s meeting on Oct. 5 at Woods Fort Golf Club and Restaurant. Also installed were vice president Brenda Schulte, treasurer Alex Mair, secretary Tom Artu and deputy secretary Nichole Frichtel. The installation of the officers was conducted by Tiffany L Emeling, the Kiwanis Mo.-Ark. District Lieutenant Governor of Division 6.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
Comments / 0